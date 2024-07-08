Favorites of 2024 So Far
Jess and Trisha discuss their favorite romance reads — frontlist and backlist — of the year so far.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!
News
Our adaptation discussion of The Idea of You is coming in our next episode (yes, we know about the book HEA questions – we want to talk about them!), so send your thoughts by July 18.
And check out the new Black Romance Has a History podcast!
Books Discussed
Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk
Guava Flavored Lies by JJ Arias
A Shore Thing by Joanna Lowell
I’ll Conjure For You by Charish Reid
You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian
Even If We’re Broken by A. M. Weald
Meegan by Rebekah Weatherspoon
The Sitcom Star and The Reluctant Heartthrob by Jackie Lau
The Marquess Makes His Move by Diana Quincy
Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood
Thank You For Sharing by Rachel Runya Katz
Molly Molloy and the Angel of Death by Maria Vale
Love in Color by Bolu Babalola
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz
Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha
Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).