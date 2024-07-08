Favorites of 2024 So Far

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss their favorite romance reads — frontlist and backlist — of the year so far.

News

Our adaptation discussion of The Idea of You is coming in our next episode (yes, we know about the book HEA questions – we want to talk about them!), so send your thoughts by July 18.

And check out the new Black Romance Has a History podcast!

Books Discussed

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Guava Flavored Lies by JJ Arias

A Shore Thing by Joanna Lowell

I’ll Conjure For You by Charish Reid

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

Even If We’re Broken by A. M. Weald

Meegan by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Sitcom Star and The Reluctant Heartthrob by Jackie Lau

The Marquess Makes His Move by Diana Quincy

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

Thank You For Sharing by Rachel Runya Katz

Molly Molloy and the Angel of Death by Maria Vale

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

Consort of Fire by Kit Rocha

