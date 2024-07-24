Hey YA Extra Credit: Exciting Fall 2024 YA Nonfiction Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly highlights some of the most exciting YA nonfiction hitting shelves this fall, including several works of graphic nonfiction.

Books Discussed

Represent: The Unfinished Fight for the Vote by Michael Eric Dyson, Marc Favreau (September 10)

Shift Happens by J. Albert Mann

Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Favreau

Spirit Sleuths: How Magicians and Detectives Exposed the Ghost Hoaxes by Gail Jarrow (September 10)

Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson and illustrated by Charly Palmer (September 24)

Don’t Look Back: A Memoir of War, Survival, and My Journey from Sudan to America by Achut Deng, Keely Hutton (October 8)

A Long Way Gone by Ishmael Beah

Side Quest: A Visual History of Role Playing Games by Samuel Sattin and Steenz (October 8)

Halfway There: A Graphic Memoir of Self-Discovery by Christine Mari (October 15)

Ay, Mija by Christine Suggs

I Was There American Dream by Malaka Gahrib

Visitations by Corey Egbert (November 19)