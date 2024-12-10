Exciting 2025 Book Releases: December 10, 2024
This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss books coming in 2025 they’re excited about, including Down in the Sea of Angels, Tartufo, Flirting Lessons, and more!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor
Flirting Lessons by Jasmine Guillory
We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin
Down in the Sea of Angels by Khan Wong
Old Soul by Susan Barker
Lessons in Magic and Disaster by Charlie Jane Anders
Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton
In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space by Irvin Weathersby Jr.
Little Mysteries: Nine Miniature Puzzles to Confuse, Enthrall, and Delight by Sara Gran
The Portable Feminist Reader edited by Roxane Gay
Accidents Happen: Stories by F.H. Batacan
Automatic Noodle by Annalee Newitz
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer by Dylan Mulvaney
The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
Calling In: How to Start Making Change with Those You’d Rather Cancel by Loretta J Ross
Harmattan Season by Tochi Onyebuchi
We Need Your Art: Stop Messing Around and Make Something by Amie McNee
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab
Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline
What We’re Reading:
Let This Radicalize You: Organizing and the Revolution of Reciprocal Care by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba
We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson
The Secret Life of the American Musical: How Broadway Shows Are Built by Jack Viertel
Exit Zero: Stories by Marie-Helene Bertino
When the Light Finds Us: From a Life Sentence to a Life Transformed by Judy A. Henderson
More Books Out This Week:
The Rules of Royalty by Cale Dietrich
The Champagne Letters by Kate MacIntosh
Not in My Book by Katie Holt
I Made It Out of Clay by Beth Kander
The Rest Is Memory by Lily Tuck
A Monsoon Rising (The Hurricane Wars) by Thea Guanzon
No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)
What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould