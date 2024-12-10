Exciting 2025 Book Releases: December 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss books coming in 2025 they’re excited about, including Down in the Sea of Angels, Tartufo, Flirting Lessons, and more!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor

Flirting Lessons by Jasmine Guillory

We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin

Down in the Sea of Angels by Khan Wong

Old Soul by Susan Barker

Lessons in Magic and Disaster by Charlie Jane Anders

Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton

In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space by Irvin Weathersby Jr.

Little Mysteries: Nine Miniature Puzzles to Confuse, Enthrall, and Delight by Sara Gran

The Portable Feminist Reader edited by Roxane Gay

Accidents Happen: Stories by F.H. Batacan

Automatic Noodle by Annalee Newitz

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer by Dylan Mulvaney

The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett

Calling In: How to Start Making Change with Those You’d Rather Cancel by Loretta J Ross

Harmattan Season by Tochi Onyebuchi

We Need Your Art: Stop Messing Around and Make Something by Amie McNee

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline

What We’re Reading:

Let This Radicalize You: Organizing and the Revolution of Reciprocal Care by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba

We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance by Kellie Carter Jackson

The Secret Life of the American Musical: How Broadway Shows Are Built by Jack Viertel

Exit Zero: Stories by Marie-Helene Bertino

When the Light Finds Us: From a Life Sentence to a Life Transformed by Judy A. Henderson

More Books Out This Week:

The Rules of Royalty by Cale Dietrich

The Champagne Letters by Kate MacIntosh

Not in My Book by Katie Holt

I Made It Out of Clay by Beth Kander

The Rest Is Memory by Lily Tuck

A Monsoon Rising (The Hurricane Wars) by Thea Guanzon

No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo, Elizabeth Bryer (translator)

What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould