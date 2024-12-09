Discovering Each Other: Favorites of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha offer a few more gifting recommendations and then talk about some of their favorite new books of 2024.

News

Check out Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024!

Books Discussed

Fast Track Fiance by Amanda Cinelli

Amor, Actually by Adriana Herrara et al

Only Santas in the Building by Alexis Daria

Loving the Secret Billionaire by Adriana Anders

Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare

At First Smile by Melissa Whitney

Play it Again by Aidan Wayne

The Turning Point by Francis Ray

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

Salt Magic, Skin Magic by Lee Welch

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgens

Tea for Two by C.M. Nascosta

Romancing the Inventor by Gail Carriger

The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton

Aurora’s Angel by Emily Noon

Make Room for Love by Darcy Liao

Heat and Run by Adriana Herrera

A Shore Thing by Joanna Lowell

The Prospects by KT Hoffman

A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C Higgins

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

Even if We’re Broken by A.M. Weald

Queen of Dreams by Kit Rocha

Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee

The Lily of Ludgate Hill by Mimi Matthews

A Novel Love Story by Ashley Poston

