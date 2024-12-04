Thar Be Monsters: Some of December’s Best YA Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica discuss some of the YA books out in December that they’re the most excited for.

News

Kelly’s mega list roundup of the best YA books of 2024

Books Discussed

The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum

Dust by Alison Stine

My Fairy God Somebody by Charlene Allen

Far From The Tree by Robin Benway

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds

Visitations by Corey Egbert

When The Mapou Sings by Nadine Pinede

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

Ex Marks the Spot by Gloria Chao

What the Woods Took by Courtney Gould

A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya

Heavenly Tyrant and Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

Imagination: A Manifesto by Ruha Benjamin

The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis