Could Stand Alone But Shouldn’t

Jess and Trisha announce a new WIR Book Club book and then talk about the impact of book bans on romance authors and readers before offering some recs for Bisexual Awareness Week.

News

We have a new book club book! Get ready to read The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews with us later this year.

Jess mentioned the great work Book Riot’s Kelly Jensen has done related to book bans and censorship, and there’s a TON of her writing out there, but to start, you can find her pieces on how to fight and explain book bans on bookriot.com.

Books Discussed

Baking Me Crazy by Karla Sorensen

Demon’s Dream by Elle Kayson

The Love Study by Kris Ripper

The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews

Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley

Wrong to Need You by Alisha Rai

Late Bloomer by Mazey Eddings

Xeni by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Even If We’re Broken by A.M. Weald

Neighborly by Katrina Jackson

Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

