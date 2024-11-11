Cared for in a Way Your Horse Deserves

It’s Book Club week! Jess and Trisha discuss The Siren of Sussex and similar historical romance books they recommend.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Send us your requests for recommendations AND your favorites of 2024

Books Discussed

Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava

The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews

An Unnatural Vice by KJ Charles

The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan

Ana Maria and the Fox by Liana de la Rosa

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

The Wallflowers series by Lisa Kleypas (first book is Secrets of Summer Night)

The Brothers Sinister Series by Courtney Milan (first book is The Duchess War)

The Girl Meets Duke series by Tessa Dare (first book is The Duchess Deal)

