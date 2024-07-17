Building The 100 Best Books of the Century with Gilbert Cruz, Editor of THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW

In this special episode, Jeff and Rebecca are joined by Gilbert Cruz, editor of The New York Times Book Review, to talk about the construction, philosophy, and end result of The New York Times list of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century

The New York Times Book Review Podcast discussion of the list