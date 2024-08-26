Breaking Down Obama’s Summer Reading List, NYT’s Article on Publishing Departures, Anthropic’s Legal Challenge, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca are back to talk about Obama’s summer reading list, what is new and what isn’t in a New York Times article about recent publishing layoffs, the state of LLM legal disputes, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Authors sue Anthropic

Obama’s summer reading list

How the Push to Diversify Publishing Fell Short

New research: most Americans oppose book bans

Two DeSantis-appointed school board members defeated in Broward County, FL

Mina’s Matchbox

On the Edge

Someone Like Us

A Well-Trained Wife

An Honest Woman