Book Riot Editors Pick Their Favorite Books of 2024 So Far
With Jeff and Rebecca hither and yon, we asked our editors to drop in and talk about their favorite books of the year so far.
Discussed in this episode:
Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)
Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice
Shift Happens by J Albert Mann
A Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai
Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun
Cash Delgado Is Living the Dream by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Magical/Realism by Vanessa Angelica Villareal
A Ruse of Shadows by Sherry Thomas
The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Schillace
Hirayasumi, Vol. 1 by Keigo Shinzō, translated by Jan Mitsuko Cash