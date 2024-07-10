Book Riot Editors Pick Their Favorite Books of 2024 So Far

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With Jeff and Rebecca hither and yon, we asked our editors to drop in and talk about their favorite books of the year so far.

Discussed in this episode:

Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice

Shift Happens by J Albert Mann

Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee

A Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai

Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun

Cash Delgado Is Living the Dream by Tehlor Kay Mejia

youthjuice by E.K. Sathue

Magical/Realism by Vanessa Angelica Villareal

A Ruse of Shadows by Sherry Thomas

The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Schillace

Hirayasumi, Vol. 1 by Keigo Shinzō, translated by Jan Mitsuko Cash