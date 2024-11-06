Backlist to the Future, November 6, 2024

Sharifah talks about some of her favorite backlist SF/F reads.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah talks about some of her favorite backlist SF/F reads.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Keep up to date with the world of books and reading with Today in Books, Book Riot’s daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. Our editors offer commentary, context, and the occasional clap-back to keep you informed and entertained. Visit bookriot.com/todayinbooks to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Visit bookriot.com/todayinbooks to join.

Books Discussed

How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko