Amazon Buys a Beloved Indie, Book Sales are Way Up, Real Data on Diversity in Published Books, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca dive into an extremely busy week of book news. Amazon buys Tattered Cover. April book sales are up so much it’s hard to believe. And published books have gotten way more diverse over the last 5 years, but there is more work to be done and reason to wonder if the progress will continue.
Discussed in this episode:
Barnes & Noble buys Tattered Cover
Amazon’s best books of 2024 so far
Sales were way up in April and print sales were up 5% in May
Bite by Bite by Aimee Nezhukumatathil