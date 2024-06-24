Amazon Buys a Beloved Indie, Book Sales are Way Up, Real Data on Diversity in Published Books, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca dive into an extremely busy week of book news. Amazon buys Tattered Cover. April book sales are up so much it’s hard to believe. And published books have gotten way more diverse over the last 5 years, but there is more work to be done and reason to wonder if the progress will continue.

Discussed in this episode:

Barnes & Noble buys Tattered Cover

Amazon’s best books of 2024 so far

Sales were way up in April and print sales were up 5% in May

New data on DEI in publishing

Long Island by Colm Tóibín

Bite by Bite by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Consent by Jill Ciment

Margo’s Got Money Problems by Rufi Thorpe