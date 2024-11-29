All the Backlist! November 29, 2024

This week, Danika recommends a couple of fantasy manga series to get you through the dark winter months and reach your yearly reading goal.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika recommends a couple of fantasy manga series to get you through the dark winter months—and to help you towards your year-end reading goals!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

At Tailored Book Recommendations, we’ve recommended over 150,000 books to readers of every type. And we’ve got good news— TBR makes a novel gift for the book lover on your list! All your gift recipient has to do is fill out a survey about their reading likes and dislikes, and our expert bibliologists will use their bookish knowledge to round up three personalized recommendations for reads we think they’ll love. Whether they’re a mystery maven, a historical fiction fanatic, or a contemporary connoisseur, we’ve got the chops to match the book lover in your life with their next favorite read. And it only takes a few clicks to gift TBR! Simply head to mytbr.co/gift to get started. You can even schedule the delivery of the welcome email, which means no more waiting on gifts to arrive last minute.

Books Discussed

Soara and the House of Monsters by Hidenori Yamaji

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama