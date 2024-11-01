All the Backlist! November 1, 2024

This week, Danika recommends two of their favorite queer YA horror books.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika recommends two of their favorite queer YA horror books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

Into the Light by Mark Oshiro

Anger is a Gift by Mark Oshiro

What Stalks Among Us by Sarah Hollowell