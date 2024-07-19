All The Backlist! July 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa shares some titles she’d nominate for the 100 Best Books of the Century and probably overthinks it a little.

Books and Links Discussed

The Deep Dive: On Feeling Like an Unserious Reader

Book Riot Staff’s Best Books of the 21st Century ballots

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai (this one made the NYT list, but I had to talk about it!)

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

The Cutting Season by Attica Locke

Bluebird, Bluebird (Highway 59 #1) by Attica Locke