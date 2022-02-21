Algorithms Gone Wild

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk premium podcast content, play a bookish round of 20 Questions, think about the two-year anniversary of Bookshop, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Mexican Gothic by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Students sue a school district over book banning

Heartbreak by Florence Williams

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell