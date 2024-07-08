Inside the ALA Convention, Barnes & Noble’s Comeback, and Summer Reading Picks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff tells Rebecca about his trip to the American Library Association Annual Convention before a discussion of listener feedback, B&N getting more people into stores, and recent reading.

Discussed in this episode:

Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Foot traffic up YOY in Barnes & Noble stores

Webtoon goes public for $315 million

Barnes & Noble picks God of the Woods as July book club selection

Oliver Burkeman’s next book is about meditation

Good Material by Dolly Alderton

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman