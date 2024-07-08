Inside the ALA Convention, Barnes & Noble’s Comeback, and Summer Reading Picks
Jeff tells Rebecca about his trip to the American Library Association Annual Convention before a discussion of listener feedback, B&N getting more people into stores, and recent reading.
Discussed in this episode:
Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)
Foot traffic up YOY in Barnes & Noble stores
Webtoon goes public for $315 million
Barnes & Noble picks God of the Woods as July book club selection
Oliver Burkeman’s next book is about meditation
Good Material by Dolly Alderton