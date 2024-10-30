A Halloween SFF Yeah Special

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Book Riot’s managing editor and All the Books host Vanessa Diaz joins Sharifah for a Halloween special, with book, movie, and music recommendations to make your season extra spooky.

Mentioned

Practical Magic Sequel Announcement

Books Discussed

The Changeling by Victor LaValle

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns

Leech by Hiron Ennes

Immortal Pleasures by V. Castro

Music Discussed

Picks from Vanessa’s Something Wicked playlist “Fantasmas” by Ambar Lucid “Uninvited” by Alanis Morisette “Howling” by Cathedrals “Spellwork” by Austra “I Put a Spell on You” (cover) by Brooklynn

Sharifah’s Picks The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack “St James Infirmary” by Cab Calloway “Rawhead and Bloody Bones” by Siouxsie & the Banshees



Movies Discussed

Crimson Peak

The Craft

Twilight

Wednesday (show)

Discovery of Witches

Candyman (1992 and 2021)

The Addams Family movies

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Hellraiser