A Halloween SFF Yeah Special
Book Riot’s managing editor and All the Books host Vanessa Diaz joins Sharifah for a Halloween special, with book, movie, and music recommendations to make your season extra spooky.
This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks. And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Get all the details at mytbr.co.
Mentioned
Practical Magic Sequel Announcement
Books Discussed
The Changeling by Victor LaValle
An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Leech by Hiron Ennes
Immortal Pleasures by V. Castro
Music Discussed
- Picks from Vanessa’s Something Wicked playlist
- “Fantasmas” by Ambar Lucid
- “Uninvited” by Alanis Morisette
- “Howling” by Cathedrals
- “Spellwork” by Austra
- “I Put a Spell on You” (cover) by Brooklynn
- Sharifah’s Picks
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Soundtrack
- “St James Infirmary” by Cab Calloway
- “Rawhead and Bloody Bones” by Siouxsie & the Banshees
Movies Discussed
Crimson Peak
The Craft
Twilight
Wednesday (show)
Discovery of Witches
Candyman (1992 and 2021)
The Addams Family movies
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Hellraiser