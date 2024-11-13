Sharifah is joined by some of Book Riot's editorial team to send off SFF Yeah with a parting gift of some of our favorite science fiction, fantasy, and speculative books.

Books Discussed

The Monk and Robot books by Becky Chambers

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

The Tiffany Aching series by Terry Pratchett

The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Everfair by Nisi Shawl

Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson

A Master of Djinn (Dead Djinn Universe) by P. Djèlí Clark

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

The Martian and Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir