2024’s Recommendation Request Show!

Jess and Trisha respond to requests for recommendations for everything from romances with older couples to gentle reads to romcoms.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha respond to requests for recommendations for everything from romances with older couples to gentle reads to romcoms.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

Keep up to date with the world of books and reading with Today in Books, Book Riot’s daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. Our editors offer commentary, context, and the occasional clap-back to keep you informed and entertained. Visit bookriot.com/todayinbooks to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Books Discussed

A Tale of Two Florists by Brenna Bailey

Midlife Crisis by Audra North

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory

Role Playing and Do Me a Favor by Cathy Yardley

Come As You Are and Lips Like Sugar by Jess K Hardy

Autumn by Cole McCade

Heartwaves by Anita Kelly

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish

Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door by Lucy Score

The Cock Down the Block by Amy Award

The Wolf of Wall Street by Lucy Eden

Lights out by Navessa Allen

The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree

We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian

Worth Fighting For by Jesse Q Sutanto

In Memoriam by Alice Winn

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz

The Palace of Eros by Caro de Robertis

The Firebird by Susanna Kearsley

Angels’ Blood and Silver Silence by Nalini Singh

Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee

Shapechangers and Sword–Dancer by Jennifer Roberson

A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane

Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).