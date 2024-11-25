2024’s Recommendation Request Show!
Jess and Trisha respond to requests for recommendations for everything from romances with older couples to gentle reads to romcoms.
Books Discussed
A Tale of Two Florists by Brenna Bailey
Midlife Crisis by Audra North
Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
Role Playing and Do Me a Favor by Cathy Yardley
Come As You Are and Lips Like Sugar by Jess K Hardy
Autumn by Cole McCade
Heartwaves by Anita Kelly
Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan
Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston
The Holiday Trap by Roan Parrish
Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door by Lucy Score
The Cock Down the Block by Amy Award
The Wolf of Wall Street by Lucy Eden
Lights out by Navessa Allen
The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Legends and Lattes by Travis Baldree
We Could Be So Good by Cat Sebastian
Worth Fighting For by Jesse Q Sutanto
In Memoriam by Alice Winn
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
The Night Mark by Tiffany Reisz
The Palace of Eros by Caro de Robertis
The Firebird by Susanna Kearsley
Angels’ Blood and Silver Silence by Nalini Singh
Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee
Shapechangers and Sword–Dancer by Jennifer Roberson
A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane
Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
