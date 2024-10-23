Light Scares to Nightmare Fuel, Must-Read New Horror

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Must-Read New Horror, From Light Scares to Nightmare Fuel Looking for some quick thrills and oh-so-satisfying chills? You’ve come to the right place. I’ve got 10 must-read new horror novels, ranging from light scares to nightmare fuel, waiting for you.

What Next?: Recent Post-Apocalyptic Fiction Post-apocalyptic fiction takes many forms. These books include elements of dystopia, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery, literary fiction, and even comedy. (Because at the end of the world, what else can you do but laugh?) Whether it’s a close-to-home story set in the near future or a space opera set centuries from now, these stories envision a path for our world with varying levels of fear and hope. There’s a lot we can learn from imagining where human behavior — the good, the bad, and everything in between — might lead. May these books inspire you to take care of your neighbors, your community, our planet, and our collective future with a little more intention. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Ready, Set, Hold: Winter Book Releases to Place Your Library Holds On Now It’s no fun to look forward to a book all year only to pull up the catalog on the day it comes out and discover a holds line that rivals its number of pages. Many libraries let you request a purchase for or put a hold on a book at least a few months before it comes out. Plan out your TBR list now and put these eight highly anticipated books on hold before the busy season of winter holidays and the start of 2025 reading resolutions begins. 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland Traveling alone is one of my favorite activities, and my favorite place I’ve been is Scotland. Edinburgh is on the list of best cities for writers, and there are a ton of literary tourist destinations you can visit as well. As a country, Scotland has inspired countless novelists to delve into the history of the country — there are the decades of war over the borders with England, the many purportedly haunted locations, and the beautiful nature in which to set dramatic tales. Having spent some time in the Highlands, it’s one of those places where the borders between the past and the present feel tenuous.