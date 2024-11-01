The Librarians Are Not OK

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Librarians around the country are struggling to reconcile their desire to serve their communities with their need for self-preservation, especially as libraries have become hubs for social services and battlegrounds for the culture wars. Staffers say that the job’s stressors are leading to burnout and psychological trauma, necessitating a fresh approach to protecting workers’ mental health.

I’ll take this moment to remind you that books and reading have always been political, and public libraries are shaped by politics and policy. If you’re in the U.S. and you have not yet voted, please make a plan and get to the polls by Tuesday. And it’s not too late if you haven’t registered! Many states have same-day voter registration.

In the aftermath of last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, 2024 has largely felt like a TV desert. Not so for November, which is stacked with literary adaptations you can watch from the comfort of your couch. A longtime Charles Yu fan, I’m personally most excited for Hulu’s adaptation of Interior Chinatown, landing November 19. There’s also Max’s spin on Like Water for Chocolate (November 3) and FX on Hulu’s Say Nothing, among many others. The big screen will also be heating up this month as Conclave (based on the novel by Robert Harris) and Nickel Boys (based on Colson Whitehead’s award-winning novel) hit theaters.

Barnes & Noble Names Finalists for Book of the Year

Barnes & Noble has revealed the finalists for its 2024 Book of the Year, which will be announced November 15th. There are many familiar faces and Book Riot faves among the 13 finalists, including The Women by Kristin Hannah, The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraquib, and, of course, this year’s runaway hit, James by Percival Everett. Many of the finalist titles had a Moment this year, but it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Percival Everett taking the prize. My money is going to be on him any time he’s nominated this year. Is it time for publishing to identify our version of the EGOT?