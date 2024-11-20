4 Legal Books Inspired By Legal Procedural Shows Streaming
I recently started rewatching Boston Legal on Hulu, which follows a law firm’s in-house politics, the lawyer’s personal lives, and takes you into their current cases—courtroom scenes included! It’s from the early 2000s, and while it has ridiculous characters, antics, entertaining cases (including Betty White!), it also takes on serious cases (including the genocide in Darfur). This rewatch led to me rewatching L.A. Law, also on Hulu, which is similar in structure (turns out David E. Kelley was involved in both) but is set in the 1980s. Both shows, L.A. Law especially, also let me play one of my favorite games: spot the actor before they were famous!
I’ve loved legal procedurals and legal nonfic since I was a kid—probably too young to even fully grasp half of the information—mostly because I love seeing how things work and following a process. Also, the oversimplified idea/feeling that you can fight for something/someone and prevail to enact change for good. While deep into my rewatches, I decided to pick elements from the shows and recommend some books.
Finding Sophie by Imran Mahmood
A mystery with courtroom scenes!
This is a mystery centering a missing person case that alternates between recent-past chapters and the current court case unfolding. Harry and Zara are desperate to find their 17-year-old daughter. After canvassing the neighborhood to ask all the neighbors questions, Harry focuses in on a neighbor who didn’t want to answer the door, while Zara dives into her daughter’s life to find clues. In the most recent timeline, there is a court case which slowly unfolds from start to finish…
By Way of Sorrow (Erin McCabe Mysteries #1) by Robyn Gigl
Follow a lawyer and her case!
Sharise, a Black transgender woman being held in the male prison, says that while hired for sex work she killed the John in self-defense. The John in question is the son of a prominent New Jersey man, so Erin McCabe has her work cut out for her not only in protecting her client, but McCabe and her ex-FBI partner have to stay alive after witnesses start dropping dead…
A Civil Action by Jonathan Harr
A narrative nonfiction account of a real case.
There are a lot of books I love (Just Mercy, A Knock at Midnight, Furious Hours) that I could have used, but I thought I’d go with something I’ve never mentioned before, while also going deep backlist since L.A. Law is an ’80s show.
This is actually going to sound like I’m telling you the plot for Erin Brockovich—which is based on a real woman and case—but this predates that case. During the mid-’70s in Woburn, Massachusetts, a dozen children were diagnosed with leukemia. A Civil Action follows the lawsuit the families filed through personal-injury lawyer Jan Schlichtmann—who sued two giant corporations for poisoning the water—with a focus on Schlichtmann and how the case almost destroyed him. The book also has a 1998 adaptation with a lot of recognizable actors: John Travolta, Robert Duvall, James Gandolfini, Dan Hedaya, John Lithgow, William H. Macy, Kathleen Quinlan, and Tony Shalhoub.
Every Reasonable Doubt (Vernetta Henderson #1) by Pamela Samuels Young
A legal firm, courtroom scenes, and a twisty case!
Vernetta Henderson has just been given her first criminal case, but it comes with a couple drawbacks: she doesn’t believe the client is innocent of murdering her husband (!), and she’s partnered up with a lawyer she hates. Then there’s her personal life: her husband is now ready for children and expects Henderson to be on board, but she’s focused on her career—starting with this case!
