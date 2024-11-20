4 Legal Books Inspired By Legal Procedural Shows Streaming

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

I recently started rewatching Boston Legal on Hulu, which follows a law firm’s in-house politics, the lawyer’s personal lives, and takes you into their current cases—courtroom scenes included! It’s from the early 2000s, and while it has ridiculous characters, antics, entertaining cases (including Betty White!), it also takes on serious cases (including the genocide in Darfur). This rewatch led to me rewatching L.A. Law, also on Hulu, which is similar in structure (turns out David E. Kelley was involved in both) but is set in the 1980s. Both shows, L.A. Law especially, also let me play one of my favorite games: spot the actor before they were famous!

I’ve loved legal procedurals and legal nonfic since I was a kid—probably too young to even fully grasp half of the information—mostly because I love seeing how things work and following a process. Also, the oversimplified idea/feeling that you can fight for something/someone and prevail to enact change for good. While deep into my rewatches, I decided to pick elements from the shows and recommend some books.