Just in time for your holiday shopping, Barnes & Noble has Kurt Vonnegut’s GHQ: The Lost Board Game, with an introduction by James S. A. Corey. It’s a tabletop warfare game based on an idea Vonnegut pitched to publishers in 1956, shortly after the publication of his first novel, Player Piano. Game designer and NYU faculty member Geoff Englestein found the letters about the game idea in the Vonnegut archive at Indiana University. Along with the letters were “…an original set of typewritten rules, complete with Vonnegut’s own notes in the margins. With the permission of the Vonnegut estate, Engelstein tells Polygon that he cleaned the original rules up just a little bit, buffed out the dents in GHQ’s endgame, and spun up some decent art and graphic design.” Little is known about Vonnegut’s thoughts on the war game he designed early in his career since it was never made in his lifetime. So it goes.