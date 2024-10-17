Three Hundred and Eight Seconds on Twenty-Four Seconds from Now…

Award-winning author Jason Reynolds appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about writing his first young adult romance novel. Twenty-Four Seconds from Now… is about a young man who is getting ready for his first sexual experience with his long-term girlfriend. The novel looks back on moments in time leading up to it, in increments of twenty-four.

Reynolds also shared the story of when his mother told him about the birds and the bees. “She sat me down at a Ruby Tuesday, and I was eating chicken wings… I thought I was going to choke to death.”