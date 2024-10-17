Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Kirkus Prizes Kick Off Awards Season

The winners of the 2024 Kirkus Prizes were announced last night, kicking off book award season with what I expect is the first of many wins for Percival Everett. Everett’s James, a reimagining (and then some) of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of enslaved person Jim, took the prize for fiction. It is also a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction, for which it is the clear frontrunner, and the Booker Prize. The Kirkus Prize for nonfiction went to Adam Higginbotham’s Challenger, about the 1986 space shuttle explosion that resulted in the death of seven crew members. Kenneth M. Cadow received the prize for young people’s literature for his novel Gather, which explores the opioid crisis through the lens of one family’s story.