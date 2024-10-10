Children’s Books in Translation, Middle Grade Book Club Picks, & More Kidlit News

Children’s Books in Translation

According to Publisher’s Weekly, only 3% of published books each year are translated works, and even fewer than that are children’s books. Emma Kantor interviewed 11 children’s publishing professionals for PW about why so few international children’s books are translated into English. What stood out to me most about the interviews was Eerdmans editorial director Kathleen Merz’s observation that adults often find these books too strange, “too foreign,” and thus it’s difficult to convince American publishers to take the risk and publish translated books. On the other hand, kids are ready to explore and are open to anything.

Word Without Borders compiled a reading list of 15 translated children’s books from Latin America, and I’m surprised to say I’ve only read five of them! Time to start requesting the others from my local library.