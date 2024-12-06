2024 KidLit You Might Have Missed

Gone are the days when a publication could release one best-of-the-year list to rule them all. Algorithms and the increasingly fragmented media landscape they’ve wrought mean that bookish media outlets, including this one, need to try multiple avenues to reach readers. In best-of season, this results in not just The Best Books of the Year, but longlists that get whittled down to shortlists, big lists that get broken down into smaller genre-specific lists, and myriad attempts to package, theme, and spin a best-books list into something that looks new and interesting enough to compel some clicks. This year, the Washington Post started with the genre lists and worked up to the big best-of, while the New York Times has taken the opposite tack. After revealing the 10 best books of 2024, the Old Gray Lady is now offering the best thrillers, crime novels, and audiobooks of the year. I expect next week will bring sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and who knows what else.

If you’d told me when I started working in book media 16 years ago that the internet would result in the NYT not just acknowledging genre fiction but covering it enthusiastically, I would have been elated, but I wouldn’t have been able to imagine what it would look like. A silver lining to the ever-increasing challenges of today’s media environment.