It’s Christmas in July and More Book Radar!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

I just realized I totally told everyone that I was going to talk to you again on Thursday, not remembering that Thursday was going to be the 4th of July and I would, in fact, not be talking to you. So sorry to ghost you like that. We’re back though, and that just means I’ve had extra time to gather all of the best book-related news to share with you. What a way to start out your week.

More movie news! Here’s the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man . The superhero horror film will be out later this year.

It’s Christmas in July, everyone, because People is giving a first look at the upcoming film adaptation of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The movie, based on Barbara Robinson’s book of the same name, is scheduled for a November 8 theatrical release.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

If, like me, you were excited about a potential Moana 2 and Wicked double feature this November a la Barbenheimer, then this is sad news for you (and me). The release date of Wicked has been bumped up to November 22 , meaning it will no longer be released on the same date as Moana 2 (November 27). Guess we’ll just have to spend two days at the movies.

And here’s the cover and an excerpt from Jessica Goodman’s murder mystery novel The Meadowbrook Murders. This one is also out on February 4, 2025.

Here’s another cover reveal and an excerpt. This one’s for the upcoming sapphic rom-com On Her Terms by Amy Spalding. It’s out February 25, 2025.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. Gellar will play Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan’s new boss.

Check out The Million’s great summer book preview, featuring 80 excellent books you’ll want on your TBR ASAP.

Book Riot Recommends

Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!

Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. Sign up for your free subscription to Better Living Through Books today, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Prepare Your Shelves!

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky (Little, Brown, July 23) This witchy YA novel gives me nightmares just based on the cover illustration alone. It’s being marketed as a queer, feminist spin on Stephen King’s The Mist and the perfect new novel for fans of She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran. And, well, I am seated. The story is set over a high school spring break. Senior Nell is heading to a private Florida island with some of her friends. It seems like the perfect vacation, but Nell’s secrets will follow her to the island. Secrets that have a deep connection to the island’s history. Secrets that will unlock dark magic hidden on the island, trapping them all in a mist that surrounds it, making it impossible for anyone to escape alive. Now, in order to save herself and her friends, Nell will be forced to confront her past and make sense of the horrors that have followed her since childhood. It turns out that confronting trauma is no easy task. Making matters even more difficult, Nell discovers each of her friends who have accompanied her on the island are harboring secrets of their own. And unlocking these secrets might unleash a power that’s even more dangerous than the mist.

What I’m Reading This Week

Grim Root by Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam

Portrait of a Shadow by Meriam Metoui

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen

Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulson and Lydia Wang

I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

Sociopath by Patric Gagne

Monday Memes

This summer, are you opting for sunny beach reads? Or are you bringing dark horror fiction filled with existential dread with you as you sit by the pool? You know which one I am.

And Here’s A Cat Picture!

The warm sunny weather is perfect if you’re a cat and all you have to do all day is lounge in a window in a sunbeam. Must be nice to lie around and watch tennis all day, right? I took this picture on July 4th before all the fireworks went off. Back when Murray didn’t have a care in the world.

And that’s it for today’s Book Radar! Thanks for hanging out with me on this Monday when you could be outside basking in sunbeams. I hope you have a wonderful week, and I’ll see you on Thursday!

Emily