Everything You Need to Know About INTERIOR CHINATOWN for the TV Series Adaptation

Interior Chinatown tells the story of Taiwanese American actor Willis Wu, who dreams of getting meaningful, substantive roles but is instead always cast as disappointing minor characters like Generic Chinese Male on the police procedural show Black and White. It’s such a recurring problem that Willis begins to feel like a background actor in his own life. As he attempts to climb the Hollywood ladder to his dream role of Kung Fu Guy, Willis meets an actress playing an undercover detective and starts to wonder if the roles laid out for him by writers and producers are really the only options available to him.

Charles Yu’s mind-bending experimental novel Interior Chinatown was one of 2020’s most buzzworthy books. Now it’s been adapted into a limited series on Hulu starring Jimmy O. Yang, directed by Taika Waititi, released on November 19. Although it takes some significant departures from the novel, the series still plays with perspective and form, making for a wild ride full of action, humor, and thought-provoking surprises. We’ve got a refresher on the Interior Chinatown book, a look at the new series, and a few book recommendations for fans. (Because who would we be if we didn’t have a few book recommendations in our back pocket?) Let’s dive in!

Written in an experimental screenplay form, Interior Chinatown is wildly creative and plays with perspective and character motivations in fascinating ways. It feels at some times like reading a script for Law and Order and at others like a reality-shifting breaking of the fourth wall à la Everything Everywhere All at Once. The format is a uniquely engaging way to explore topics of race, stereotypes, assimilation, family relationships, and identity. Interior Chinatown was the winner of the 2020 National Book Award; it was also a New York Times bestseller, shortlisted for the Le Prix Médicis étranger, and longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

About the Author Charles Yu is the author of Interior Chinatown, as well as the novel How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe and two short story collections. In addition to his fiction and nonfiction writing, Yu is a screenwriter who has worked on multiple shows, including HBO series Westworld, FX series Legion, and Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Yu served as the showrunner for the Hulu adaptation of Interior Chinatown and wrote the screenplays for the first and final episodes.

Yu is a first-generation Taiwanese American and has shared in interviews that his experience growing up as the child of immigrants in California played an important role in shaping Interior Chinatown.

About the Interior Chinatown TV Series Hulu premiered the 10-episode limited series adaptation of Interior Chinatown on November 19, 2024. Author Charles Yu served as an executive producer and showrunner for the series. Taika Waititi is also an executive producer and directed the pilot episode.

The series grapples with similar themes as the book — stereotypes of Asian Americans and racist archetypes of Asian characters in media — and also involves a meta-world that plays with form. However, in the plot, it’s notably different from what readers experienced in the novel. The series leaves most of the family drama and challenges of life as an Asian actor on the page and instead focuses on the Black and White crime drama, adding layers of action film tropes and a mystery plot revolving around Willis’s missing brother. With various lighting, music, and dialogue styles, the show bounces between procedural crime drama, Kung Fu action flick, buddy comedy, rom-com, and more.

Considering the unique structure of the book, it was clear that the screen adaptation would have to make considerable changes for the story to work in a new medium. In the novel, Willis is aware of his role as a performer in the play he’s acting out. In the series, Willis lacks this self-awareness and instead seems lost in a strange world he doesn’t fully understand. I won’t hit you with spoilers, but this difference is a large driver in the plot of the series.

The series stars actor and standup comic Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians) as Willis Wu. Also featured in the cast are Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Detective Lana Lee, Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Fatty Choi, and Archie Kao (CSI) as Wong.