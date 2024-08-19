Illustrated Romance Covers, A Trope Quiz, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Last week was the first week back to school and I have to say that, aside from a few hiccups, it went relatively well. As much as I love my child, I am enjoying the quiet of the household with him being in school. It gives me more time to focus on all the tasks I have to do and helps me to read distraction free. At least provided I can ignore the siren-like call of scrolling through TikTok. Today, I have a vacation fling that didn’t stay on vacation, a romance with literal ghosting, a quiz to find out what trope you’re destined for, and more!

Bookish Goods Smut Reader Mug by LegendAriDigital I literally laughed out loud when I saw this mug because, I mean at least for me…where's the lie? I think a lot of my loved ones would be very surprised if they knew the scenarios that played in my head on a regular basis. This comes in black or pink and you can choose from 11 or 15 ounces. Prices start at $17. New Releases Going Toe to Toe by Yahrah St. John After her ballet career ends, Lyric goes to Aruba for a much-needed vacation, where she meets single dad Devon. They embark on a passionate week-long affair with the expectation that they will never see each other again. However, in an unexpected twist of fate, Lyric is Devon's daughter's new dance teacher. Despite the awkwardness, both are determined to keep things professional. As the days pass, new and deeper feelings develop between them, making it difficult to deny the attraction that is still there.



Let’s Do This







Rules for Ghosting by Shelly Jay Shore Ezra has always been able to see ghosts, which made growing up in his family's funeral home business challenging. Having to do so while going through a second HRT-induced puberty and being on the receiving end of his late grandfather's disapproving looks made it even more so. So, it makes sense that he was okay with leaving it behind him. However, after a series of unexpected events in his personal and familial life, he ends up back at the funeral parlor, seeing ghosts on a daily basis. The one he sees most often is Ben, the late husband of funeral home volunteer Jonathan, who also happens to be Ezra's new neighbor and current crush. And despite his ghostly status, Ben seems unwilling to let go of Jonathan and let him move on, especially with Ezra. For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Riot Recommendations Like most other authors, I occasionally run into bouts of writer's block. When that happens, I look everywhere for inspiration, including my desk drawer. In my latest search, I found a pamphlet from a romance event I attended in February that had a Bingo card for tropes and struck gold!