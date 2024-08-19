Illustrated Romance Covers, A Trope Quiz, and More
Last week was the first week back to school and I have to say that, aside from a few hiccups, it went relatively well. As much as I love my child, I am enjoying the quiet of the household with him being in school. It gives me more time to focus on all the tasks I have to do and helps me to read distraction free. At least provided I can ignore the siren-like call of scrolling through TikTok.
Today, I have a vacation fling that didn’t stay on vacation, a romance with literal ghosting, a quiz to find out what trope you’re destined for, and more!
Bookish Goods
Smut Reader Mug by LegendAriDigital
I literally laughed out loud when I saw this mug because, I mean at least for me…where’s the lie? I think a lot of my loved ones would be very surprised if they knew the scenarios that played in my head on a regular basis. This comes in black or pink and you can choose from 11 or 15 ounces. Prices start at $17.
New Releases
Going Toe to Toe by Yahrah St. John
After her ballet career ends, Lyric goes to Aruba for a much-needed vacation, where she meets single dad Devon. They embark on a passionate week-long affair with the expectation that they will never see each other again. However, in an unexpected twist of fate, Lyric is Devon’s daughter’s new dance teacher. Despite the awkwardness, both are determined to keep things professional. As the days pass, new and deeper feelings develop between them, making it difficult to deny the attraction that is still there.
Rules for Ghosting by Shelly Jay Shore
Ezra has always been able to see ghosts, which made growing up in his family’s funeral home business challenging. Having to do so while going through a second HRT-induced puberty and being on the receiving end of his late grandfather’s disapproving looks made it even more so. So, it makes sense that he was okay with leaving it behind him. However, after a series of unexpected events in his personal and familial life, he ends up back at the funeral parlor, seeing ghosts on a daily basis. The one he sees most often is Ben, the late husband of funeral home volunteer Jonathan, who also happens to be Ezra’s new neighbor and current crush. And despite his ghostly status, Ben seems unwilling to let go of Jonathan and let him move on, especially with Ezra.
Riot Recommendations
Like most other authors, I occasionally run into bouts of writer’s block. When that happens, I look everywhere for inspiration, including my desk drawer. In my latest search, I found a pamphlet from a romance event I attended in February that had a Bingo card for tropes and struck gold!
One of the squares was illustrated covers, which is a divisive thing in Romancelandia. However, whether you love or hate them, the truth is they’re not going to go anywhere anytime soon. Heck, the two new releases both feature these types of covers! And it’s always about the story between the covers that is the most important. With that said, here are some recommendations for you that showcase illustrated covers. Enjoy!
Never Met a Duke Like You by Amalie Howard
Lady Vesper spends her days as one may expect a lady to, with the added caveat of being a matchmaker, even if an experience with a certain Duke makes her uninterested in finding love for herself. Aspen is the Duke of Greydon who has returned to England after an extended period away, willing to face not only his manipulative mother to regain his family’s fortunes but Vesper, his former friend and next-door neighbor. But when the two find themselves trapped in an attic together, the attraction that has been simmering between them for years explodes and forces them to reconcile with what this means for their future.
The Last Word by Katy Birchall
When journalist Harper’s boss hires Ryan to be the new Features Editor, she can’t believe she has to work with the man who loved and betrayed her 10 years ago when they were interns. As soon as he hits the newsroom floor, the bickering begins, with them fighting over everything from work methods to who is writing what. However, the more time they spend together, the more old feelings resurface. But when rumors that layoffs are coming, Harper begins to worry that history will repeat itself and Ryan will betray her once again.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
