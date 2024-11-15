700+ Books Removed From Florida Schools: Book Censorship News, November 15, 2024

If you follow Kelly Jensen’s weekly Censorship News roundups, you’ll likely recognize Texas county Corpus Christi: they have been pushing for book bans in public libraries for quite a while. The newest developments are that they are considering a new “parent/guardian must be present” library card, which would block these minors from accessing self-checkouts and would require them to check out books only while their parent is present, who must show their ID. The updates to equipment would cost about $10,000.

Kelly Jensen will take back the helm of Censorship News next week, but in the meantime, editors Danika Ellis and Erica Ezeifedi have been filling in. This week, we’ve each spotlighted three censorship news stories: the first three are written by Danika, and the second three are written by Erica. The “highlights” include truly baffling choices for “protecting” teens in Corpus Christi libraries, a list of 700+ books removed from Florida schools, and an Alabama anti-censorship group’s call to action.

You might be wondering, what’s the point of this card? Couldn’t these parents just not allow their minor to get a library card (they already require parental permission) and then check out those books on their card, since they have to be present anyway? That would also save them the step of having to show their ID, and it would allow them to use the self-checkout. But no, let’s spend thousands of dollars just to have the option of a useless library card. The biggest problem today is that the youth are borrowing too many of the wrong kinds of books.

But that’s not all! Corpus Christi is also working on a teen section in their library…in addition to the young adult section. They’re not sure how they’ll separate those, which is a fair problem to have, because those terms are used interchangeably, especially when it comes to book audiences. Meanwhile, they’re all moving YA books to adult if they think there is any “inappropriate” content. I imagine the “teen” section will end up as one shelf of Christian teen fiction.

Meet the 1970s Version of Moms for Liberty TIME did a write-up about Norma Gabler, a white Christian mother who fought against the “secular trend” in textbooks in the 1960s-’80s. She inspired right-wing women across the country to follow her lead, setting back much of the incremental progress made toward more inclusive educational materials. She argued for book censorship under the guise of “parental rights”—sound familiar?

This article is a good reminder that this fight is not new. More importantly, it’s a reminder that book censorship is a white women problem. Whether it’s in the 1960s or the 2020s, it is white women who have led the charge to remove diverse books from shelves, to center white voices, to erase LGBTQ and BIPOC people from historical accounts. White women, that means it’s also on us to counteract this, both publicly and privately: from school board meetings to book club meetings.

Alabama Anti-Censorship Group Calls for Anyone Opposing Book Bans to Take Action Anti-censorship group Read Freely Alabama is working to combat the incoming bill HB4, which would criminalize Drag Queen Story Hour events and would hold librarians liable if they allow minors access to materials that could be “harmful” to them, including “gender-oriented conduct.” (???) It’s incredibly vaguely defined, making librarians vulnerable, especially when it comes to LGBTQ-inclusive books. Angie Hayden, co-founder of Read Freely Alabama, is asking for those opposing censorship efforts like this to show up to library board meetings and speak out: “These extremists, if we don’t show up, we are handing everything over to them. The thing about extremists is they are dedicated whereas the more reasonable majority is falling short as we are not as dedicated, loud, and consistent. That is where we need to be better.”

Florida’s Department of Education Releases List of 700+ Books Removed from K-12 Schools Florida’s Department of Education has just released a list of more than 700 books that were removed or “discontinued” from districts last school year, which is around 400 more than the school year before.

Last year, PEN America reported on how Florida was leading the country in book bans—which can cost school districts up to $135,000 a year—and it seems like it’s only getting worse. Not only are the books that are often challenged by and about non-white people and LGBTQ+ people, and therefore deprive people with these identities the ability to see themselves represented like everyone else, but they include classics that are part of a standard education. Lack of access to these books can hurt students in so many ways.