How to Talk About Politics Without Ruining Your Relationships

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot of talk lately about “lowering the temperature” of political discourse, and those of us who came of age before the 2016 election can confirm that it is indeed possible to get along with friends, family, and coworkers whose political views differ—even dramatically—from your own. And not only is it possible, it used to be the norm. In a democracy, it’s just part of the deal that we’re going to disagree with about half of our fellow citizens on any given issue. That’s a feature, not a bug. We’re supposed to have a productive tension that leads to conversation and compromise, but in recent years, disagreement and discussion have given way to anger and argumentation. (Pick up Ezra Klein’s Why We’re Polarized for a deep dive into why.)

I’m certain about very few things in politics, but this is one of them: a return to civility in civic life will require all of us engaging in good faith to do some work. Here are some books to get us started: Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, who host the popular Pantsuit Politics podcast, started out on opposite sides of the aisle. When they launched the show in late 2015, their goal was to “prioritize curiosity over the conflict that often drives political conversations.” For nearly a decade, they have modeled “grace-filled” political conversations in multiple episodes each week, modeling what it means to listen with the desire to understand and share with the desire to connect, not convince. In I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening), Holland and Silvers translate the skills they’ve practiced on-air into practical tips readers can take into our relationships to “bring the same care and respect to policy discussions that we bring to the rest of our lives.” Better Living Through Books Newsletter Your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, we’ve got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening) gets to the deep truth that the only thing you can control is how you show up. If you want to feel better (or just less gross) about the political conversations that pop up in your life, their guidance will get you started. “We think we have the answers, but we need to be asking a lot more questions.”