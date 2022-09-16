How To Create A School Library Podcast

Find Equipment and a Good Hosting Site

You don’t need much to start a podcast; you can use something as simple a phone. My advice is to use a laptop and download Audacity. It’s free and intuitive to use. I think Audacity looks complicated when you first open it but it’s not hard to figure out at all. If you open Audacity, connect a headset, click record, you’ve got yourself a podcast.

There are also seemingly hundreds of different hosting sites out there. I strongly suggest Buzzsprout for ease of use. Other sites like Captivate and Transistor are also highly recommended. All three offer free hosting up to a point. If you are regularly uploading podcasts, there will be a cost involved in all of them so that is something you’ll need to consider.

One reason why I recommend Buzzsprout so much is because it is easy to use. The site allows you to upload, edit, and schedule your shows in minutes. Buzzsprout also provides tons of advice and information on how to make your podcast more effective and they give you step by step advice on how to get the show listed on iTunes and other directories.