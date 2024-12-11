Into Philosophy but Find It Intimidating? Start here!

This book tries to answer the moral dilemmas we all grapple with. It tries to do these things through the lens of deontology, utilitarianism, existentialism, ubuntu, and more. Philosophers have wondered about these things for centuries, and Schur draws on their wisdom. His book is for if you’ve ever wondered things like: “Do I have to return my shopping cart to the shopping cart rack…when it’s so far?” or “Should I be separating the art from the artist?” or even more morally complex questions.

Now, if you’re a philosophy major or someone who’s read the works of the greats, you might not be super impressed by this piece in this book. It’s meant as a starting point into philosophy, and to get you thinking about difficult things while offering tools to do so. It’s for if you’re looking for something super accessible, and witty and fun, that still challenges your idea of good and bad while also trying to present a case for good.

To be clear, this book isn’t an instruction manual. It won’t actually make you morally perfect. But again, if you’ve been occupying a human body all these years, you’ll know that half of morality is about introspection and reflection. And How To Be Perfect does create the mental space to do that.