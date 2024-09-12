How Historical Fiction Redefined the Literary Canon
The central data point in this piece on the rise of historical fiction is this: between 1950 and 1980, “about” half of novels that win award-winning novels were contemporary fiction. Of late, only 3 of the last 15 winners of these same awards were contemporary. So a move from 50% to 30%. Is it just or does that seem not to meet the threshold of “redefining the literary canon.” Shakespeare mostly set his plays in the historical world. Most of classical Greek literature was about events hundreds of years in the past. Perhaps the period of 1950 was unusually pre-occupied, if you can call a 20% preference that, with the present, coming out of World War II. It also makes sense to me that works of literature would be mostly set in the not-now, as most of what has ever happened was also set there.
The National Book Awards 2024 Longlist for Non-Fiction
Here are the finalists for the 2024 National Book Award in non-fiction. I am pleased, though not surprised, to see There’s Always This Year and Knife. I try to notice books from non-Big Four publishers on these lists (there aren’t that many), and this year there is only one: A Great Disorder: National Myth and the Battle for America by Richard Slotkin from Harvard/Belknap. Seems relevant.
Salem’s Lot, Coming to HBO MAX on October 3rd, Trailer Released
The much-delayed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot released a terrifying trailer. This is not my speed, but King himself seems to dig it and, seeing how it is his favorite of his books, that feels like it counts for something (though he dislike’s Kubrick’s The Shining, so King’s affinity for an adaptation might be a counter-indicator as much as anything). The straight-to-streaming move is odd considering that horror is one of the more consistent performers at the box office, and Beetlejuice BeetleJuice’s strong performance suggest that folks are willing to go out to a freaky (though of course not nearly as straight-up-horror) night out.
Previewing Fall’s Most Anticipated Literary Adaptations
On the most recent episode of the Book Riot Podcast, Rebecca Schinsky and I preview the fall’s biggest adaptations. There are even some I will watch.
