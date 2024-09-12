Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

How Historical Fiction Redefined the Literary Canon

The central data point in this piece on the rise of historical fiction is this: between 1950 and 1980, “about” half of novels that win award-winning novels were contemporary fiction. Of late, only 3 of the last 15 winners of these same awards were contemporary. So a move from 50% to 30%. Is it just or does that seem not to meet the threshold of “redefining the literary canon.” Shakespeare mostly set his plays in the historical world. Most of classical Greek literature was about events hundreds of years in the past. Perhaps the period of 1950 was unusually pre-occupied, if you can call a 20% preference that, with the present, coming out of World War II. It also makes sense to me that works of literature would be mostly set in the not-now, as most of what has ever happened was also set there.