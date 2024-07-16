Horror Stories to Read in Your Basement This Summer

Alex Acks is a writer, geologist, and sharp-dressed sir. They've written for Six to Start and been published in Strange Horizons, Lightspeed, Shimmer, Daily Science Fiction, and more. Alex lives in Denver with their two furry little bastards, where they twirl their mustache, watch movies, and bike. Twitter: @katsudonburi Website: katsudon.net

Since we’re going a bit horror today, here’s a very appropriate — and adorable — bookmark. A perfect choice for Stephen Graham Jones’s new book, say. $5

Happy Tuesday, shipmates! It’s Alex, and today we’re going a bit eerie with the new releases and recommendations. An odd choice in the summer, perhaps, but the summer slasher is a staple of film — and also, with the current heatwave, we’ve got the horrors of global climate change hanging over us anyway. Something a bit… chilling might be in order. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and definitely read these books in a cold, faintly creepy basement if that’s an option for you.

Keeping with our rather scary-for-the-summer theme, here’s a set of anthologies that play off each other perfectly.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter .

Nineteen-eighties Appalachia sounds about as much fun as ’80s small-town Texas, and in this case, two sisters are just trying to get through life, one caring for the home and the other living in her own fantasies. But when the community is rocked by a brutal double murder of female hikers, the sisters find themselves drawn into a crime that may not be entirely of this world, one where the mountain they live on has its own part to play.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sign up to Swords & Spaceships to receive news and recommendations from the world of science fiction and fantasy.

Late ’80s, small-town Texas already sounds like the setting for a horror movie; it’s the kind of place where everyone knows everyone else’s business, and people are doomed to play the roles their community decides they should have. Tolly Driver is a good kid with a lot of potential — and an outsider who is destined to kill for revenge.

The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power edited by Terry J. Benton-Walker The title of this anthology is both self-explanatory and delightful. Here’s a collection of horror staples like evil clowns, hedge mazes, horrible and bored rich children…but you already know one twist that’s coming to all the tropes.

The Black Girl Survives in This One edited by Desiree S. Evans It’s time for the Black girls to have their turn as the final girl in this anthology, another one that turns tropes on its head.

See you, space pirates. If you’d like to know more about my secret plans to dominate the seas and skies, you can catch me over at my personal site.

If an SFF fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.