Just a Whole Lot of Hobbit Holes to Bring Home

Is there any more cozy, inviting home in literature than a hobbit hole? These underground dwellings are so iconic that literary tourists travel across the world to see them in New Zealand. It doesn’t take much to evoke a hobbit hole: just a round door in isolation will do. So, if you’re looking to make your home a) more cozy and inviting and b) more nerdy, you could do worse than incorporating a touch of the Shire into your decor.

There are so many incredible hobbit hole and Shire-inspired goodies on Etsy, from handmade pottery to needlepoint decorations to jewelry, paintings, fashion, and more. I meant to just pick out ten or so to highlight, but I ended up with about 20 of my favorites, and I still feel like I only scratched the surface. I started out with a collection of miniature hobbit holes, including dioramas, a hobbit hole terrarium, and a needle-felted hobbit hole. If you don’t want a literal mini hobbit hole, there are also some hobbit hole doors to place to create the illusion of one. Then, I have some hobbit hole paintings, jars, a mug, a locket, and an enamel pin, so there’s something for every hobbit-loving taste and budget. Let’s jump in!

Model Hobbit Holes

a miniature model of Bag End
How incredible would this miniature of Bag End look in your home library? $93

a diorama of a hobbit hole
This diorama of a hobbit hole has a switch to turn on the little light! $404

a ceramic hobbit hole
This ceramic hobbit hole is perfect for placing in a fairy garden. $40

bag end shaped planter
This bag end succulent planter adds a bit of practicality to this collection of hobbit holes. $30+

a hobbit terrarium
This tiny hobbit hole terrarium is so charming! $236, or $93 for just the house

needle-felted hobbit hole
And for our last model hobbit hole, here’s one in a different medium: a needle-felted hobbit hole. $68

Hobbit Hole Doors

You can transform any space — especially a bookshelf — into a hobbit hole with this hobbit hole door! $27

hobbit hole wreath
Transform a regular door with this hobbit door wreath! This is a kit. $25

hobbit hole metal wall art hung on a wall between bookshelves
This hobbit house door metal wall art is available in a range of sizes and colors. $85+

Hobbit Hole Artwork

Bag End watercolor painting
Bring the Shire into your home with this watercolor Bag End painting. $26+

a black and white illustration of Gandalf riding past hobbit holes
I love the detail in this black-and-white print of the Shire with Gandalf delivering fireworks! $33

This illustration of the Shire is in the style of a Tarot card, and it’s a digital download. $7

hobbit hole art print
If you prefer a simpler style, pick up this hobbit hole print! I think it would be perfect for a nursery. $15

Hobbit Hole House Goods

an illustration of flowers and a hobbit hole on a pillow
Bring a bit of hobbit hole coziness into your home with this shire square pillowcase. $25+

candle with the title The Shire
For an immersive hobbit hole experience, light this Shire candle. $24

a collection of hobbit hole jars
These sculpted 4-ounce hobbit hole glass jars are available in a variety of door colors. $65

How stunning is this hobbit hole door mug? $126

More Hobbit Holes

hobbit door lockets
There are lots of hobbit hole door earrings and necklaces to choose from, but this locket is one of my favorites. $32 (Here’s a keychain/charm with a similar design for $25.)

enamel pin in the style of a stamp with an illustration of a hobbit hole and the text The Shire
And finally, you can add a bit of hobbitcore to any outfit with this Shire stamp enamel pin. $14