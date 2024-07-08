Just a Whole Lot of Hobbit Holes to Bring Home
Is there any more cozy, inviting home in literature than a hobbit hole? These underground dwellings are so iconic that literary tourists travel across the world to see them in New Zealand. It doesn’t take much to evoke a hobbit hole: just a round door in isolation will do. So, if you’re looking to make your home a) more cozy and inviting and b) more nerdy, you could do worse than incorporating a touch of the Shire into your decor.
There are so many incredible hobbit hole and Shire-inspired goodies on Etsy, from handmade pottery to needlepoint decorations to jewelry, paintings, fashion, and more. I meant to just pick out ten or so to highlight, but I ended up with about 20 of my favorites, and I still feel like I only scratched the surface. I started out with a collection of miniature hobbit holes, including dioramas, a hobbit hole terrarium, and a needle-felted hobbit hole. If you don’t want a literal mini hobbit hole, there are also some hobbit hole doors to place to create the illusion of one. Then, I have some hobbit hole paintings, jars, a mug, a locket, and an enamel pin, so there’s something for every hobbit-loving taste and budget. Let’s jump in!
Model Hobbit Holes
How incredible would this miniature of Bag End look in your home library? $93
This diorama of a hobbit hole has a switch to turn on the little light! $404
This ceramic hobbit hole is perfect for placing in a fairy garden. $40
This bag end succulent planter adds a bit of practicality to this collection of hobbit holes. $30+
This tiny hobbit hole terrarium is so charming! $236, or $93 for just the house
And for our last model hobbit hole, here’s one in a different medium: a needle-felted hobbit hole. $68
Hobbit Hole Doors
You can transform any space — especially a bookshelf — into a hobbit hole with this hobbit hole door! $27
Transform a regular door with this hobbit door wreath! This is a kit. $25
This hobbit house door metal wall art is available in a range of sizes and colors. $85+
Hobbit Hole Artwork
Bring the Shire into your home with this watercolor Bag End painting. $26+
I love the detail in this black-and-white print of the Shire with Gandalf delivering fireworks! $33
This illustration of the Shire is in the style of a Tarot card, and it’s a digital download. $7
If you prefer a simpler style, pick up this hobbit hole print! I think it would be perfect for a nursery. $15
Hobbit Hole House Goods
Bring a bit of hobbit hole coziness into your home with this shire square pillowcase. $25+
For an immersive hobbit hole experience, light this Shire candle. $24
These sculpted 4-ounce hobbit hole glass jars are available in a variety of door colors. $65
How stunning is this hobbit hole door mug? $126
More Hobbit Holes
There are lots of hobbit hole door earrings and necklaces to choose from, but this locket is one of my favorites. $32 (Here’s a keychain/charm with a similar design for $25.)
And finally, you can add a bit of hobbitcore to any outfit with this Shire stamp enamel pin. $14