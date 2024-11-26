Let’s Help a Queer Bookstore and Community Center in Utah Survive

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

In 2023, Drag Queen Tara and their King dreamed of building a space that would be a safe haven for their queer community. That dream came in the form of a community center bookstore they named Mosaics. The store in Provo, Utah, is home to not only books; it’s also home to the United Drag Alliance. Both the Alliance and Mosaics are nonprofits with the goal of uplifting and celebrating LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other marginalized voices and experiences.

You may remember that Mosaics found itself with the dubious honor of having a bomb threat back in April of this year. Unfortunately, that was neither the first nor last bomb threat the community-centered bookstore experienced. There was one in September 2023 and again in July 2024.