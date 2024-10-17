You Cried Your Way Through HEARTSTOPPER S3. Now What?
It’s incredibly difficult to get over a Heartstopper hangover, especially when you have no definite dates to look forward to in the near future. Heartstopper, the adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, just released its third season on Netflix on October 3. I tried so hard to savor the eight episodes. I paced myself as much as I could. But before I knew what hit me, I’d cried my way through the whole season in less than a week. And now here I am, deep in my feelings with no new Heartstopper to comfort me. Feeling those same pangs of post-Heartstopper sadness? Here’s a little bit of Heartstopper news to get you through.
Heartstopper: Vol. 6 is Coming!
Originally, Alice Oseman intended to make Heartstopper: Vol. 5 the final installment of the series. But before the release of volume five at the end of 2023, Oseman announced that there would be a sixth volume to finish out the series. In a video posted to Instagram, the author said, “I began working on volume 5 about two years ago, and by 2022, I was really struggling with it… And it was turning into something I really wasn’t happy with. So I decided to cold turkey stop making the comic for a little while.” Oseman explained that taking a break from the comment made them realize they were trying to fit too much into one book, and so they decided to split it into two. Oseman says the decision was scary because that meant a lot more work, but they also believe it was “the right thing to do.”
Unfortunately, there is no release date for the final graphic novel, but it’s definitely happening. In a September interview with The Guardian, Oseman said, “I’m only 50 pages in, but I know what’s going to happen, what all the dialogue is going to be, and now I’m just sitting down and drawing it, which is my favorite bit,” she told the outlet. “I’m really excited about what’s going to happen towards the end of the story, but it’s also very bittersweet. I also feel it’s absolutely the right time for it to end. It’s very sad, but it’s time.”
Oseman is Planning on a 4th Season
Netflix has not made any announcements about a season four renewal yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not in the works. In fact, it seems like Oseman is very much planning on a fourth season of the show. This one would follow the sixth Heartstopper graphic novel, which Oseman is working on now. Oseman shared on Patreon that they are “very much hoping that there will be a fourth season, so the show gets to have a proper ending! I’m praying to the gods! Begging on my knees! Having nightmares about it regularly, etc!” But they also said, “I really, extremely, devoutly need the volume 6 book to come out before season 4 comes out, so people experience the end of the story from the books first. So there’s a timer counting down now.” Hopefully that means we can expect the new book sooner rather than later?
You Can Read the Heartstopper Webcomic Right Now
Most importantly, if you’re wanting new Heartstopper content, like, immediately, you’re in luck. Alice Oseman is updating the webcomic right now! Updates will be posted on the 1st, 11th, and 21st of each month at 11 a.m. UK time. You can read it on Tumblr, Tapas, and Webtoon.
Hopefully more Heartstopper news is on the horizon! In the meantime, you can find me rereading the books and rewatching the series from season 1.
