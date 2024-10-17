You Cried Your Way Through HEARTSTOPPER S3. Now What?

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

It’s incredibly difficult to get over a Heartstopper hangover, especially when you have no definite dates to look forward to in the near future. Heartstopper, the adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, just released its third season on Netflix on October 3. I tried so hard to savor the eight episodes. I paced myself as much as I could. But before I knew what hit me, I’d cried my way through the whole season in less than a week. And now here I am, deep in my feelings with no new Heartstopper to comfort me. Feeling those same pangs of post-Heartstopper sadness? Here’s a little bit of Heartstopper news to get you through.

Heartstopper: Vol. 6 is Coming!

Originally, Alice Oseman intended to make Heartstopper: Vol. 5 the final installment of the series. But before the release of volume five at the end of 2023, Oseman announced that there would be a sixth volume to finish out the series. In a video posted to Instagram, the author said, “I began working on volume 5 about two years ago, and by 2022, I was really struggling with it… And it was turning into something I really wasn’t happy with. So I decided to cold turkey stop making the comic for a little while.” Oseman explained that taking a break from the comment made them realize they were trying to fit too much into one book, and so they decided to split it into two. Oseman says the decision was scary because that meant a lot more work, but they also believe it was “the right thing to do.”