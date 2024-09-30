Halloween Board Books and Picture Books to Celebrate Spooky Season

Janelle is going to be a doctor for Halloween this year, but she’s not sure where she’s going to go trick-or-treating. Usually, her mom drives her out to the suburbs, but this year she has to work, and her dad is working in his convenience store. Her school friends all offer different ideas for where to trick-or-treat, from apartment complexes loaded with candy to a Halloween ball at a recreation center. As she hears everyone’s trick-or-treating stories, she comes up with the perfect Halloween plan. This is a fun Halloween read, especially for city kids, who really do have so many more choices than I did at my rural childhood home!