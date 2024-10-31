Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Happy Halloween, sci-fi fans! In honor of the holiday this week, I have five sci-fi horror books set in space, because space is SCARY. There are a million things that can go wrong in space, the tiniest little things, and then, welp, that’s it for you. And that’s only the stuff we know about, like mechanical failure or tears in a spacesuit. There are also the things we don’t know about. Because let’s face it, we don’t know everything about space. We don’t even know that much about our brains, and they are with us everywhere we go! So not knowing everything about an infinite universe is completely understandable.

That leaves plenty of room for space monsters, extraterrestrial contagions, killer robots, and anything else that hangs out in the back of your imagination when you’re in space. And I do mean you. Because I’m not going. These five frightening sci-fi books have menacing monsters, scary ships, creepy caves, spine-chilling sentients, and addled androids. So get your glass of Tang and get ready to blast off with these books, And remember, in space, no one can hear you read.