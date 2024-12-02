Grading Cyber Monday Deals for Book Lovers

No question that the “story” of the day is that it is *groan* Cyber Monday (is this shopping day the last thing, along with the *double groan* Cyber Truck to use “cyber” as a descriptor?).

Like I am sure is true with you, I have had dozens and dozens of emails this morning from companies touting their deals today, and my interests being what they are, many of them are book related. I thought I might run though a bunch of them and give a general impression of how good of deal it is. Note, some of these links might be affiliate. Not really sure how the CMS will treat them, but just so you (and the FCC) can consider yourself disclosed.

In alphabetical order:

Amazon

Amazon of course has deals across all kinds of categories, but notable for book readers are a wider-than-normal assortment of ebook deals (Pachinko for $2.99 is a slam dunk), a selection of kids’ books at 55% off, and maybe the most giftable selection is of Goodreads picks at are up to 65% off (Heaven & Earth Grocery Store in hardback for less than $10 is VERY giftable).

On the device front, Kindles seem to be $40 or so off across the line-up. The best hardware deal though, might be for the audiobook lover in your life. Apple’s Airpods Pro 2 are $100. This is a very, very good price at a very, very good all-around gift.

Verdict: Something for everyone.