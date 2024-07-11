Gothic Romances to Beat the Heat With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre. View All posts by P.N. Hinton

It’s too gosh darn hot here, so let’s escape into some gothic romance novels: those drafty decrepit mansions on windswept moors sound pretty comfortable right about now. Bookish Goods Gothic Bookmarks by LaCreeperie I adore the Gothic vibes of these bookmarks: they are a great representation of the genre. Plus, who doesn’t wouldn’t dig the nostalgia, since I’m sure we’ve all seen a book with a cover like this at one point in our reading journey. These are priced at $5 individually or all six for $25.

New Romance Releases Out This Week The Cost of Love by Sharon C. Cooper After discovering her daughter Bella is in danger, Scarlett agrees to a marriage of convenience with Antonio to keep her safe. Despite him being everything she wants in a partner, she is determined to protect her heart and keep the relationship purely transactional. However, Antonio is certain that Scarlett is the one for him and is equally determined to show her that their agreement can lead to actual love.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use When the Viscount Seduces by Darcy Burke After an embarrassing debut at Almack’s, Gwendolen resolves to repair her reputation and bring honor to her family. When Lazarus, her brother’s friend, offers to help her in exchange for her assistance in improving his reading skills, she agrees, even though his rakish ways have her on guard. As they begin their lessons, an attraction blooms between them, which causes her to look at him with new eyes. But when a woman from his past comes forward with a secret, their love affair seems destined to end before it can fully start. For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Gothic Romances to Beat the Heat With As you might have guessed from the bookish goodie shared, today’s recommendations are all about those Gothic vibes. I know that we all think of the image of a woman running away from a house when we hear the word “gothic,” and while that’s not an incorrect connection to make, that’s not all they’re about. It’s really about those creepy dark vibes that we all have dabbled in at one time or another.