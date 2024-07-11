Gothic Romances to Beat the Heat With
It’s too gosh darn hot here, so let’s escape into some gothic romance novels: those drafty decrepit mansions on windswept moors sound pretty comfortable right about now.
Bookish Goods
Gothic Bookmarks by LaCreeperie
I adore the Gothic vibes of these bookmarks: they are a great representation of the genre. Plus, who doesn’t wouldn’t dig the nostalgia, since I’m sure we’ve all seen a book with a cover like this at one point in our reading journey. These are priced at $5 individually or all six for $25.
New Romance Releases Out This Week
The Cost of Love by Sharon C. Cooper
After discovering her daughter Bella is in danger, Scarlett agrees to a marriage of convenience with Antonio to keep her safe. Despite him being everything she wants in a partner, she is determined to protect her heart and keep the relationship purely transactional. However, Antonio is certain that Scarlett is the one for him and is equally determined to show her that their agreement can lead to actual love.
When the Viscount Seduces by Darcy Burke
After an embarrassing debut at Almack’s, Gwendolen resolves to repair her reputation and bring honor to her family. When Lazarus, her brother’s friend, offers to help her in exchange for her assistance in improving his reading skills, she agrees, even though his rakish ways have her on guard. As they begin their lessons, an attraction blooms between them, which causes her to look at him with new eyes. But when a woman from his past comes forward with a secret, their love affair seems destined to end before it can fully start.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
As you might have guessed from the bookish goodie shared, today’s recommendations are all about those Gothic vibes. I know that we all think of the image of a woman running away from a house when we hear the word “gothic,” and while that’s not an incorrect connection to make, that’s not all they’re about. It’s really about those creepy dark vibes that we all have dabbled in at one time or another.
Music of the Night by Angela J. Ford
After her father’s death, Aria agrees to become a ward of a Count in the remote town of High Tower to avoid being put out on the streets. Once there, they strike up a deal; if she learns to sing for him, she will avoid being forced into an arranged marriage. While exploring the town one day, she encounters a mysterious man and convinces him to give her voice lessons. Slowly, she begins to fall in love with her enigmatic tutor, but when rumors start to circulate about him, she wonders if she’s in danger of losing more than her heart.
John Eyre by Mimi Matthews
When John arrives at Thornfield Hall to tutor the two young boys in residence, he’s immediately drawn to Bertha, the widow who is his new employer. While the feeling is mutual, Bertha is still processing the tumultuous relationship she had with her former husband and what it means to trust again. Between their respective checkered pasts and the supernatural presence that also resides in Thornfield, they two discover that they must work together to banish the evil entity before they can consider a future together.
While I’m not usually a fan of “heist” stories, this TikTok made me even more excited for Charish Reid’s upcoming book Jewel Me Twice. Plus, that cover is giving all the right vibes!
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
