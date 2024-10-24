GOOD OMENS Series To End with a Final 90-Minute Episode…and No Neil Gaiman

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

‘Good Omens’ Season 3 to Consist of One 90-Minute Episode, Neil Gaiman Not Involved in Production

Season Three was already slated to be the last for Good Omens even before was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Why not just….not do this? Or go the other way: does a full-season without Gaiman, and I should say be loud about that fact if you do it, really have worse optics than this? Or perhaps this is what they could negotiate their way out of with all the parties involved. This single-episode vestigial weirdness seems like the worst of both worlds: neither a cord-cutting nor a moving on.

United for Libraries and Penguin Random House Grants to U.S. Rural and Small Libraries

After being perhaps slower than you might hope, PRH continues to launch projects that are directly or indirectly addressing the contagion of book banning and censorship that have swept U.S. libraries over the last few years. This sounds like a good program for rural libraries, but $25,000 total? I am sure a library won’t be sad to get $1000 bucks, but I am guessing the cost of just running this program outside of the actual award dollars is a lot more than that.