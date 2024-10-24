GOOD OMENS Series To End with a Final 90-Minute Episode…and No Neil Gaiman
‘Good Omens’ Season 3 to Consist of One 90-Minute Episode, Neil Gaiman Not Involved in Production
Season Three was already slated to be the last for Good Omens even before was accused by several women of sexual misconduct. Why not just….not do this? Or go the other way: does a full-season without Gaiman, and I should say be loud about that fact if you do it, really have worse optics than this? Or perhaps this is what they could negotiate their way out of with all the parties involved. This single-episode vestigial weirdness seems like the worst of both worlds: neither a cord-cutting nor a moving on.
United for Libraries and Penguin Random House Grants to U.S. Rural and Small Libraries
After being perhaps slower than you might hope, PRH continues to launch projects that are directly or indirectly addressing the contagion of book banning and censorship that have swept U.S. libraries over the last few years. This sounds like a good program for rural libraries, but $25,000 total? I am sure a library won’t be sad to get $1000 bucks, but I am guessing the cost of just running this program outside of the actual award dollars is a lot more than that.
Bob Dylan Looked Around the Frankfurt Book Fair for a Publisher to Congratulate Them On a Book He Loved, Failed, and the Internet Went Nuts
I don’t understand why this story Bob Dylan posted on X (is it really Dylan? something about this just seems weird) about what seems to me a relatively banal anecdote took off. I think probably it was because the publisher was a small one and the book relatively obscure: The Great God Pan by Arthur Machem. Can a Bob Dylan horror imprint be far behind?
Why When Harry Met Sally is a Bookish Movie
I try to make the case in 5 screenshots. Kinda fun.
