Gift Books About Women in History
My family lives all over the U.S. and Ireland, so getting them their gifts during the holiday season can get a little…logistically challenging. So when my side of the family decided to meet up for my mom’s birthday, I had to take the opportunity to hand over my niece’s and nephew’s Christmas gifts ahead of time. Of course, this meant I was shopping for holiday gifts in August, but I was cool with that. And what’s more, I loved having the time to shop for gifts at my own pace, without having to worry about getting them shipped on time. So, as we enter the holiday season, I’m going to drop in and give you some of my most gifted nonfiction book recommendations.
All girls should be able to see people like them doing great things in the world. That’s why I love gift books that feature women in history. These books have beautiful illustrations and feature a diverse range of historical figures, each with her own story to tell. There’s just something special about gifting a book that’s made so beautifully and that highlights women as the vital human beings that they are and have always been. So, here are a few of my favorites.
Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky
I’m always looking to learn more about prominent women in history, especially key figures in traditionally male-dominated fields, so I love Rachel Ignotofsky’s books about women from history. The first one is about women in science. Each woman is featured on a beautiful two-page spread filled with her biography, fun facts, and incredible illustrations. Over the years, I’ve revisited this book so many times. It’s just the perfect gift for any aspiring scientist. And if you love this one, there’s also Women in Sports and Women in Art. Yes, I do indeed own them all and would recommend them to anyone and everyone.
Wonder Women: 25 Innovators, Inventors, and Trailblazers Who Changed History by Samm Maggs
I adore Samm Maggs’ quirky sense of style in her illustrations. This adorable little book features so many incredible women throughout history. Wonder Women features scientists, adventurers, engineers, athletes, and so many more. And the illustrations are absolutely delightful. I wish I’d had a book like this when I was a girl. It would have sparked my imagination, giving me a chance to see myself in so many different professions, so many possible futures. But even reading this for the first time in my late 20s, I felt so encouraged by how far women have come. Even with so far to go, I was so proud of all the things we have accomplished so far.
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World by Ann Shen
I love Ann Shen’s illustrations. I just can’t get enough. I first found her on Instagram, so when I learned she had a book coming out, I knew I had to get my hot little hands on a copy. It’s a beautiful book featuring dozens of women who changed the world. Women who have bucked the system and fought for change have long been described as “bad girls.” Shen turns this label on its head, featuring women who used their talents to change the world for the better. If you are looking for the perfect beautiful book, this one is definitely a fantastic option.
