Gift Books About Women in History

My family lives all over the U.S. and Ireland, so getting them their gifts during the holiday season can get a little…logistically challenging. So when my side of the family decided to meet up for my mom’s birthday, I had to take the opportunity to hand over my niece’s and nephew’s Christmas gifts ahead of time. Of course, this meant I was shopping for holiday gifts in August, but I was cool with that. And what’s more, I loved having the time to shop for gifts at my own pace, without having to worry about getting them shipped on time. So, as we enter the holiday season, I’m going to drop in and give you some of my most gifted nonfiction book recommendations.

All girls should be able to see people like them doing great things in the world. That’s why I love gift books that feature women in history. These books have beautiful illustrations and feature a diverse range of historical figures, each with her own story to tell. There’s just something special about gifting a book that’s made so beautifully and that highlights women as the vital human beings that they are and have always been. So, here are a few of my favorites.