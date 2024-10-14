Get Into the Halloween Spirit with These 5 Ghostly Middle Grade Novels

I’m almost finished with this middle grade horror, and I’m loving it. It’s a retelling of “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” set in the contemporary town of Stapleton. After a fun day of skipping school to go to the beach, Sam’s parents announce to the entire family—Sam, his younger brother Grayson, and his toddler sister Addie—that they’re separating. Sam rushes off on his bike, holding back tears, and meets a strange man on a trail. The man gives him a bone flute and tells him he should make a wish and blow it. Sam dismisses the idea but, later makes the wish for his parents to be back together and blows on the flute. When he wakes up the next morning, his parents are back together, but his siblings are gone. It’s like they’d never been born. This is a lovely, eerie read, but not too scary.