Stamp It Out: 15 Fun and Functional Stamps for Reading Journals

Stamps for reading journals are the perfect tools for those of us who want to add some dazzle to our pages. They take a bit of investment at the outset, but you’ll be able to reuse them for many years. What’s fun about using stamps is they can work well for people who want a minimalist, regimented look to their bookish bullet journals. You can also get as creative as you want, by coloring them in or embellishing your journal with lots of decorative stamps. If you’re setting up a book journal for the first time, we’ve got reflections on how to think about journaling. We’ve also rounded up lots of sample spreads for inspiration.

Here I’ve curated some of the best stamps for reading journals from Etsy. These stamps can make bold headings for journal spreads. Beyond book journaling, many of these stamps are broadly useful for bullet journalers and other planners. Others are mostly cute and decorative, for those who want your book journal to reflect your aesthetics. I have a generally eclectic style, which I think you’ll see reflected in this collection. Plus, I’ve recommended even more supplies if you’re looking beyond stamps. I hope you find some stamps that will become staples for logging your reading.

This reading stamp set has plenty of decorative stamps as well as the empty spine book stamp that’s perfect for stamping a bookshelf to fill in with the titles you read over the year. $5

One of the most practical stamps is this five-star option. Color in the rating of books you review in your journal, and don’t be afraid of those half stars. $14

Maybe you like to track the heat level of the romances you read. If so, this chili pepper stamp will come in handy. $14

I love the idea of using these decorative alphabet stamps to make my reading journal look a little more like an illuminated manuscript. $5 each

These two sets of bullet journal stamps have lots of purposes beyond creating book trackers. $5 each

I am tickled by the idea of tossing some emojis into the book reviews in my journal. These emoji stamps would also be great for annotating books as you read them. $30

Get creative with this retro library card stamp. It could be used to make a TBR list or to record attendees of a book club meeting, for example. $15

Here’s fun way to use this minimalist book stamp: to make a color-coded spread to visually track the genres of the books you read. Or make a spread full of this stamp to see if you can read 365 days of the year. $3

Get whimsical! These balloon stamps would make fantastic headings in your reading journal. $5

If your yearly reading goal is exactly 58 books, this shelf stamp is perfect to color in as you progress. Or just use it for decoration; I’m not the boss of you. $8

If you’re tracking formats of the books you read, this audiobook stamp can tag titles you’re listening to. $2

Forget fancy hand lettering. Instead, choose a font set and stamp out your journal headings. $15

I am particularly fond of book journal spreads that actually look like books. Fill in your titles on this vertical stack stamp. $9

Date stamps are generally useful in a reading journal. Because of the design of this rotary dial stamp, it will never become obsolete like most date stamps do. $16

Lastly, for uniformity in your book review setup, use this handy template stamp. $8

If you’d like some inspiration for how to use your new stamps, check this video out for ideas.