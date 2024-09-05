Scams, Dragons, and Puppet Poetry: From the Editor’s Desk September 2024

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

Welcome back to this regular-ish peek over my shoulder at the bookish media that’s been tickling my fancy. Today is a mixed bag of stuff I’m really quite jazzed about, things that have kept me grounded in what felt like a whirlwind of an August and early September. There are scams, there are dragons, there are puppets, and even some witches! I hope these podcasts, shows, books, and more bring you a slice of joy this week.

We Are Scamily

So much of true crime these days feels voyeuristic, misogynistic, and unethical, and it’s harder than you’d think to suss out which shows and books are produced responsibly with the support of the victims and their families. That’s where the podcast Scam Goddess comes in, as recommended to me by Emily Martin. Actor and comedian Laci Mosley hosts this weekly show where she and a guest host or two discuss (per the catchy-ass theme song) scams, cons, robbery, and fraud. Laci is one of the funniest people on the planet, and hearing her real-time takes on generally nonviolent and scammy crime is the antidote to the true crime ick.