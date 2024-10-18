How to Take Action for the Freedom to Read

Tomorrow, October 19, PEN America is hosting a Freedom to Read Day of Action in partnership with libraries, readers, and writers across the U.S. Through more than 100 events in 35 states, the organization seeks to educate the public about the myriad ways book bans harm students and educators and provide them with information about how to fight back.

The best antidotes for election anxiety are information and action, and the Freedom to Read Day of Action provides opportunities for both. Find an event, grab a friend, and get to work.